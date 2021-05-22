KCK police need help identifying a robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for your help to identify an aggravated robbery suspect.
According to police, on Saturday, May 15 at approximately 12:38 a.m., an aggravated robbery took place at the BP Gas Station at 7705 Parallel Parkway.
Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The suspect's vehicle is a silver Hyundai Elantra.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective Lee at (913) 573-6114 or the TIPS hotline.
