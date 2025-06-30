KCK police search for suspects after man shot, killed Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in a residential neighborhood south of Interstate 35.

A police spokesperson said officers received a call about a shooting around 7:18 p..m. in the 2700 block of S. 8th Terrace.

When officers arrived, they found the victim outside of a residence. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The spokesperson said suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.