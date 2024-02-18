KCKFD battling blaze at Spanish Gardens Taco House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department is working to battle a blaze at the Spanish Gardens Taco House.

KCKFD spokesperson Scott Schaunaman shared around 3 p.m. crews were working a fire in the 2300 block of Metropolitan Avenue and had elevated the status to a third-alarm fire.

“We have evacuated the structure and we are fighting the fire defensively from the exterior,” Schaunaman said.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41

Crews were working to set up aerial streams to flow “high volume of water from a safe position,” too.

Schaunaman said no injuries have been reported at this time.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41

In 1968, Luis Silva, a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, grew his Argentine restaurant into the 20,000-square-foot taco house.

“Today, Spanish Gardens is a successful women and minority-owned manufacturing and distribution business continuing Luis’ tradition of quality,” according to Spanish Gardens’ website.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

