KCKFD battling blaze at Spanish Gardens Taco House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department is working to battle a blaze at the Spanish Gardens Taco House.
KCKFD spokesperson Scott Schaunaman shared around 3 p.m. crews were working a fire in the 2300 block of Metropolitan Avenue and had elevated the status to a third-alarm fire.
“We have evacuated the structure and we are fighting the fire defensively from the exterior,” Schaunaman said.
Crews were working to set up aerial streams to flow “high volume of water from a safe position,” too.
Schaunaman said no injuries have been reported at this time.
In 1968, Luis Silva, a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, grew his Argentine restaurant into the 20,000-square-foot taco house.
“Today, Spanish Gardens is a successful women and minority-owned manufacturing and distribution business continuing Luis’ tradition of quality,” according to Spanish Gardens’ website.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
