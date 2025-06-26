KCKFD investigating after 2 kids critically injured in fireworks explosion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway by the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department after two children were critically injured in a fireworks explosion Sunday night.

KCKFD crews responded to the area of 46th Street just after 11 p.m. on a reported fireworks explosion.

KCKFD said a 12-year-old sustained severe burns and damage to both of his hands, chest and face, as well as substantial bleeding and burns to the airway.

A 13-year-old had damage and burns to his right hand, KCKFD said.

KCKFD transported both children to nearby trauma centers.

The fire department said that the fireworks involved in the explosion may have been illegal.

—