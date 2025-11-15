KCKPD: 1 dead after speeding car loses control, flips over bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department's traffic division is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred overnight.

Just after midnight Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North James Street on an injury accident.

Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle accident with two occupants.

The initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling northbound on James Street at high speed.

The vehicle then lost control at the curve and went over the bridge.

One person was taken to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition. The second person died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this accident can call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

