KCKPD ends year with one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in city's history

120 pounds of meth seized in KCK house
KCKPD
KCKPD major methamphetamine bust
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department seized a record amount of methamphetamine in a bust just before the end of 2025.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30, the KCKPD Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at a KCK residence.

Once inside, officers located 120 pounds of meth, eight firearms and other drugs. KCKPD also arrested four adults for felony distribution.

The department said the operation was one of the largest single seizures of meth in the city’s history.

KCKPD major methamphetamine bust

Other 2025 operations by the KCKPD Narcotics Unit and Tack Force yielded 373 felony arrests and:

  • 3,540 pounds of marijuana
  • 673 pounds of cocaine
  • 1.5 pounds of heroin
  • 1,305 pounds of meth
  • 30 pounds of powder fentanyl
  • 15,761 fentanyl pills
  • $1,224,507
  • 375 firearms

KCKPD encourages residents with information about illegal drug activities to call the 24-hour narcotics hotline at 913-573-6272. Tips can also be sent via email to narcotics@kckpd.org.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

