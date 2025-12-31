KCKPD ends year with one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in city's history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department seized a record amount of methamphetamine in a bust just before the end of 2025.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30, the KCKPD Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at a KCK residence.

Once inside, officers located 120 pounds of meth, eight firearms and other drugs. KCKPD also arrested four adults for felony distribution.

The department said the operation was one of the largest single seizures of meth in the city’s history.

KCKPD KCKPD major methamphetamine bust

Other 2025 operations by the KCKPD Narcotics Unit and Tack Force yielded 373 felony arrests and:



3,540 pounds of marijuana

673 pounds of cocaine

1.5 pounds of heroin

1,305 pounds of meth

30 pounds of powder fentanyl

15,761 fentanyl pills

$1,224,507

375 firearms

KCKPD encourages residents with information about illegal drug activities to call the 24-hour narcotics hotline at 913-573-6272. Tips can also be sent via email to narcotics@kckpd.org.

