KCKPD investigating after man found dead inside vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning.

At approximately 11:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North 2nd Street and Quindaro Boulevard after reports of a dead person inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, a man was located inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

