KCKPD investigating death in 400 block of Kindleberger Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the 400 block of Kindleberger Road, near the Fairfax Logistics Center.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, police were called to the area on a death investigation.

Shortly after officers arrived, the man was discovered inside a parked vehicle.

KCKPD said the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the anonymous tips hotline at 816-474-8477.

