KCKPD investigating death of juvenile

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile.

Police were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue on reports of an unresponsive juvenile.

Emergency responders transported the juvenile to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

KCKPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

