Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCKPD investigating early Wednesday homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Kansas enhances penalties for crimes against police officers
Posted at 2:34 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 15:34:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating the latest homicide Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

A press release from the department said officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 600 block of Rowland Avenue on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a person that had died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!