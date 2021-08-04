KCKPD investigating early Wednesday homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating the latest homicide Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

A press release from the department said officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 600 block of Rowland Avenue on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a person that had died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .