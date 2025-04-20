KCKPD investigating fatal shooting in 900 block of Osage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 900 block of Osage Avenue.

Officers were called to the area around 11:54 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male outside. He died at the scene.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.