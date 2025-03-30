KCKPD investigating fatal shooting Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were called to a residence near Stewart Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Police said a man with gunshot wounds was found dead outside a home.

Detectives are questioning a person of interest, per KCKPD.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

