KCKPD investigating first homicide of 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the city's first homicide of the year.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of South 37th Street around 2:40 a.m. for a shooting.
A man was found deceased inside a home from an apparent gunshot wound.
The case is under investigation.
