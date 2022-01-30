KCKPD investigating homicide after teenager shot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating the death of a teenage boy.

Detectives said they arrived near Pacific Avenue and South 14th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they got there, they discovered a male in his early teens inside the home. They say he appeared to have been shot. Paramedics pronounced him deceased on scene.

This incident is currently under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You will remain anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .