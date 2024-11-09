KCKPD investigating homicide at 6th, Splitlog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Friday.

At approximately 5:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of North 6th Street and Splitlog Avenue on a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they discovered an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police located the suspect and took them into custody.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

