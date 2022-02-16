KCKPD investigating homicide in 1600 block of Birch Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead early Wednesday morning.
Police found the man in the 1600 block of Birch Street just before 4 a.m.
The circumstances of the man's death have not been released.
KCKPD has no suspect information at this time.
