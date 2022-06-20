KCKPD investigating homicide in 200 block of S 8th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of South 8th Street.
Around 2 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area on the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and located a female in her late teens inside the residence.
She was transported to an area hospital where she died of her injuries around 7:30 p.m.
KCKPD reports detectives have a person of interest in custody.
This incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
