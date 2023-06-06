KCKPD investigating shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a Monday night shooting in the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue.

Police say there were dispatched around 9: 20 p.m. on a shots fired call.

When they arrived on scene, officers found an adult male with gun shot wounds in an alley.

The man was taken to a hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

