KCKPD investigating shooting that left one dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday morning.

KCKPD said that officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of North 33rd Street where they discovered a deceased male who had been shot, according to a release.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is currently investigating the incident, and anyone with information about the incident should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story.

