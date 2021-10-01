KCKPD investigating shooting that left one dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday morning.
KCKPD said that officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of North 33rd Street where they discovered a deceased male who had been shot, according to a release.
The KCKPD Major Case Unit is currently investigating the incident, and anyone with information about the incident should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
This is a developing story.
