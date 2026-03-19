KCKPD investigating suspicious fire at Wyandotte County Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident Wednesday evening at Wyandotte County Lake.

Police said a witness reported hearing a loud boom around 5 p.m.

After hearing the boom, the witness told police they saw a white man run from the area.

He was described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall with blond hair. The witness said the suspect was wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with St. Patrick’s-themed decorations and blue jeans.

Police said a brush fire ignited after the sound, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

A small incendiary device was located at the scene, per KCKPD.

No injuries were reported.

In addition to KCK police and fire crews, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lake.

As the KCKPD EOD unit continues to investigate, anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.