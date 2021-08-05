KCKPD investigating Thursday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide.
Officers were called to South 63rd Street and Holliday Drive just before 7:30 a.m.
They arrived to find a man who appeared to be a shooting victim.
The incident is under investigation.
