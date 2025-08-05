KCKPD: K-9 stabbed during disturbance expected to recover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was called to a disturbance around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Riverview.

Once at the scene, officers were informed a family member had returned to the residence after a knife assault earlier in the evening.

The suspect barricaded himself in when approached, police said.

Shawnee police assisted KCKPD by sending the department's K-9 to the scene.

However, when officers entered the home to arrest the suspect, the K-9 was stabbed.

KCKPD said the K-9 was taken to an area veterinarian and is expected to fully recover.

Shawnee Police Department Shawnee K-9 Dagger

“We are grateful that K9 Dagger is expected to make a full recovery. He is a valued member of our team, and we appreciate the support and well wishes as he continues to heal," Shawnee police shared in a social media post.

The suspect surrendered around 7:30 a.m. “without further incident.”

—

