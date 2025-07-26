Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy shot Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesperson says a Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy was struck Saturday and taken to an area hospital.

KSHB 41's Grant Stephens is near 34th Street and Shawnee Drive, where a police presence is present.

No word on what led to the shooting or the exact location of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

