KCKPD officer injured in confrontation with suspect Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A KCKPD officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon during a scuffle with a suspect at 29th Street and State Avenue, according to a department spokesperson.

The suspect may have suffered serious injuries, the spokesperson said. However, complete information about what happened was not immediately available.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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