KCKPD officers identify 'possible hate crime' at Grace Tabernacle Church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said its officers identified a "possible hate crime" at Grace Tabernacle Church on Sunday, Dec. 7.

KCKPD officers responded to the church and completed a report for graffiti.

They identified the drawing as a "possible hate crime," according to a KCKPD spokesperson.

KCKPD said the department's investigations bureau is utilizing its federal partners as they continue to investigate the incident.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.