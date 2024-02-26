KCKPD respond to overnight crash, find male victim inside burning car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, report one person died early Monday morning in a crash.

Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the intersection of South 10th Street and Gilmore Avenue on a crash and car fire.

First responders located the car on fire and an adult male deceased inside. It was not clear how the male died.

No other vehicles or drivers were involved.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously make a report to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

