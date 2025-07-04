KCKPD searching for additional information on overnight burglaries, aggravated assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are seeking additional information from the public as they investigate several burglaries and an aggravated assault that occurred overnight.

KCKPD is investigating a series of burglaries of automobiles near the 99th Street corridor between Georgia Avenue and Leavenworth Road and an aggravated assault between 99th Street and Hutton Road that occurred in the early morning hours Thursday.

Police currently have a suspect in custody.

KCK police are asking residents from 99th Street to Hutton Road and Georgia Avenue to Leavenworth Road to contact the department if you have been affected by these crimes or have video of these crimes and have not yet spoken with an officer.

Call the non-emergency line at 913-596-3000 if you need a report or have video to share.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.