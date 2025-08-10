KCKPD searching for missing 22-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 22-year-old woman.

Angel Renee Hickson was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday near 10th and Haskell. Police believe she may have been heading toward Heathwood Park at 10th and Parallel.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue pants with a triangle print, and rainbow Crocs. Additionally, she has a burgundy weave.

Hickson is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 180-200 pounds.

Police said she is “at-risk” due to medical conditions.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

