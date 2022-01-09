KCKPD seek public’s help identifying man in regards to Jan. 1 kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a man in regards to a Jan. 1 kidnapping.

The kidnapping was in the area of 10th Street and Central Avenue in KCK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCKPD Detective Bureau at 913-573-6012.

Please help us identify the man pictures below. pic.twitter.com/qnnbTFl5M2 — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) January 9, 2022

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .