KCKPD seek public’s help identifying man in regards to Jan. 1 kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a man in regards to a Jan. 1 kidnapping.
The kidnapping was in the area of 10th Street and Central Avenue in KCK.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCKPD Detective Bureau at 913-573-6012.
Please help us identify the man pictures below. pic.twitter.com/qnnbTFl5M2— Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) January 9, 2022
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.