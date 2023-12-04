KCKPD seeks help locating suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run near N 55th, Leavenworth Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is calling on the community to help identify the vehicle of a deadly hit-and-run near North 55th and Leavenworth Road.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were alerted a man and woman were walking eastbound on Leavenworth Road when a vehicle struck the woman and did not stop. She died at the scene.

Police said the vehicle is a newer-model, four-door black BMW with tinted windows and front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

