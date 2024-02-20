KCKPD seeks information from public on shooting Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting Monday in the 200 block of S. 11th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. and located a man with gunshot wounds.

KCKPD urged anyone with information to come forward. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-8477.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

