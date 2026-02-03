KCMO man faces felony charges in weekend shooting in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing two charges in a Jan. 31 shooting incident in Jackson County that left one victim with critical injuries.

Around 1:23 a.m. on Jan. 31, police were notified of a shooting involving a person who was trying to break into the caller’s vehicle parked in his driveway.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the street in the 900 block of East 78th Terrace upon arrival.

The victim was taken to an area hospital “with life-threatening injuries and unable to be interviewed,” according to a probable cause statement.

The caller, Connor Walters, stated to officers on the scene that he saw the victim breaking into his 2018 red Dodge Charger and fired about 11 rounds at the victim.

Detectives found an orange window-break tool, among other items, in the roadway near the victim’s location.

A dark-colored Taurus GX4 9mm handgun with an empty chamber, a live bullet and a magazine with live 9mm rounds, as well as a pocket knife, were found inside Walter’s vehicle that had a broken back window. KCPD also found about 10 9mm shell casings and an empty magazine in the front yard, per a probable cause statement.

Walters requested an attorney after detectives tried to interview him.

During a search warrant execution at Walters’ residence, police obtained a micro SD card from someone connected to Walters.

The reviewed footage showed the victim approaching Walters’ vehicle at 1:21 a.m. and attempting to break a window on the driver’s side. Walters then yelled “Hey!”, and the victim started running back to a white vehicle.

After that, Walters is seen firing shots toward the victim, and then approaching the fallen victim and yelling.

Walters is facing unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges, according to a court document.

