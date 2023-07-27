KCMO police ask for public's help to find missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl that was last seen in the 2500 block of Askew Avenue.

Briana Navarro-Corpeno is described as a white female that is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 97 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and flip flops.

Her family is concerned for her well-being, according to KCPD.

Those who have any information concerning Navarro-Corpeno are asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

