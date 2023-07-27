Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

KCMO police ask for public's help to find missing 11-year-old girl

Briana Navarro-Corpeno
KCPD
Briana Navarro-Corpeno.
Briana Navarro-Corpeno
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 10:47:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl that was last seen in the 2500 block of Askew Avenue.

Briana Navarro-Corpeno is described as a white female that is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 97 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and flip flops.

Her family is concerned for her well-being, according to KCPD.

Those who have any information concerning Navarro-Corpeno are asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app