KCPD says 10-year-old boy who went missing has been located, is safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said the missing 10-year-old boy the department asked for help to locate has been found safe.

Zackaria Strothers was last seen around 8 a.m. in the area of East 48th Street and Woodland Avenue before police issued the alert around 9:30 p.m.

He was located within a half-hour after the information was made public.

