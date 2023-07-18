KCMO police ask for public's help to find missing 83-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find a missing 83-year-old man who is in need of medical care.

Wesley Staley was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving the area of East 66th and Locust streets.

He was driving a red 2009 Hyundai Sonata and was on his way to Topeka, according to police.

Staley planned to return home.

Police said he is white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and green pants.

Anyone with information about Wesley Staley should call 911.

