KCMO police asking public for help to find missing 42-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 42-year-old woman.

Sarah Rose Rabinowitz was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in KCMO.

Rabinowitz is white, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.

She has brown hair, blue eyes and wore a yellow shirt, gray pants and boots.

Anyone with information about Rabinowitz should call 911.

