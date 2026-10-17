KCMO police find man with gunshot wound dead in vehicle Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Locust Street.

Police were dispatched around 10 a.m. Saturday to the 4200 block of Locust Street for a "medical nature unknown" call.

Officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD said no one is in custody at this time.

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