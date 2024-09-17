KCMO police, fire departments work to recover body near Blue River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working with the fire department to recover a body near the Blue River.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, an obvious body was reported on the Blue River in the area of Manchester Trafficway and Interstate 70.

Police and fire crews are working to gain access and recover the body.

Train tracks, low water in the river and an old oxbow lake are complicating the recovery.

KSHB 41 News has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

This story will be updated as information is available.

