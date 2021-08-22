KCMO police investigating homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide near 118th and Delmar.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, officers were called on an outside disturbance.

When they arrived they found a man unresponsive in a car with what appeared to be stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and announced dead.

Detectives had a person of interest at the scene and are talking to others for more information.

You are asked to call the TIPS Hotline if you have any more information.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .