KCMO police investigating homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide near 118th and Delmar.
Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, officers were called on an outside disturbance.
When they arrived they found a man unresponsive in a car with what appeared to be stab wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital and announced dead.
Detectives had a person of interest at the scene and are talking to others for more information.
You are asked to call the TIPS Hotline if you have any more information.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.