KCMO police investigating homicide at 38th, Wyandotte

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the city's latest homicide at 38th and Wyandotte streets.

Officers were called to the scene at 5 a.m. Wednesday on a sound of shots call. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim mid-block in the street. He was unresponsive.

A short time later, emergency medical personnel declared the man dead.

Detectives are working to gather evidence and information from anyone who may have seen or heard something.

