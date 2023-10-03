KCMO police respond to standoff near E 46th Terrace, Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working a standoff in the area of East 46th Terrace and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the scene.

Police report the standoff is related to a potentially armed suspect who was involved in a domestic violence assault earlier in the morning.

A victim was injured in the assault, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately provided.

KSHB 41 News is heading to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.