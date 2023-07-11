KCMO police search for missing 24-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A missing 24-year-old woman, Deja Shelby, was last seen getting into a gray Chevy Malibu just after midnight on July 11 near the area of East 35th Street and South Benton Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Shelby is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has black braided hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her neck.

She was last seen wearing an all-white Nike shirt and black shorts.

Shelby has multiple health diagnoses she requires medication for, per KCPD.

