KCMO police seeking CVS Pharmacy robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened on July 14.

According to KCPD, officers responded to a CVS Pharmacy located at 5901 Independence Avenue.

Employees told the officer that the suspect allegedly produced a note to the employees demanding they give him a prescription medication or he'd hurt them.

The suspect took the medication and left the scene. Anyone with information is asked contact the TIPS hot line at (816)-474-TIPS.

