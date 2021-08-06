KCMO police seeking CVS Pharmacy robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened on July 14.
According to KCPD, officers responded to a CVS Pharmacy located at 5901 Independence Avenue.
Employees told the officer that the suspect allegedly produced a note to the employees demanding they give him a prescription medication or he'd hurt them.
The suspect took the medication and left the scene. Anyone with information is asked contact the TIPS hot line at (816)-474-TIPS.
