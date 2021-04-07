KCMO trash worker shot early Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday afternoon shooting that left a Kansas City, Missouri, trash department employee injured.

Just before 1 p.m., police were notified of the shooting in the area of East 43rd Street and Montgall Avenue.

A police dispatcher said the employee’s injuries were not life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

