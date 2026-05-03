KCPD: 1 dead, 6 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash at 51st, Wornall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and six others, including four juveniles, were sent to area hospitals after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a critical crash at 51st Street and Wornall Road just after 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed that a dark gray Toyota sedan was traveling eastbound on 51st Street and approached a red traffic signal, but failed to stop.

At the same time, a gray Ford Explorer was speeding northbound on Wornall Road and collided with the Toyota.

Two adults and four juveniles were transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to KCPD.

The Toyota driver was pronounced dead by medical personnel a short time later.

The driver of the Ford Explorer is currently under investigation by police for driving under the influence.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

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