KCPD: 1 dead, three others injured in early Sunday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dispute between several people in a parking lot early Sunday morning led to a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Independence Avenue after several people said they heard shots in the area.

Once on the scene, officers learned four people had been shot. Two of the victims arrived at an area hospital on their own with non life-threatening injuries. A third victim had arrived at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person died at the hospital.

No suspect information was immediately available.

