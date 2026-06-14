KCPD: 1 man shot, killed in the 5700 block of Forest Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the 5700 block of Forest Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just after 11:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area on a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man lying on the front porch of a residence suffering from gunshot trauma.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The man later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an interaction took place inside the home between family members.

Police said the interaction escalated into gunfire, resulting in the victim being struck.

A juvenile male under 16 was taken into custody for further investigation, police said.

KCPD is not searching for more suspects at this time.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

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