KCPD: 1 person in critical condition after rear-end crash near 38th, Main overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a vehicle rear-ended another car near 38th and Main streets in Kansas City, Missouri, overnight.

Authorities responded to 3832 Main Street regarding a critical injury crash just after 12:35 a.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a dark gray Chevrolet Impala with five women in it was stopped in the streetcar lane in front of the Aura nightclub while speaking with a bouncer.

At the same time, a gray Chevrolet Malibu was speeding southbound on Main Street from 38th Street.

The Malibu then struck the Impala from behind with "significant force," police said.

Everyone involved was transported to local hospitals for treatment, per police.

A passenger in the Malibu is currently in critical condition, according to police.

Police said impairment appears to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

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