KCPD: 2 people suffer non-life-threatening injuries in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a double shooting early Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the 8600 block of Highland.

Officers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

The victims were transported to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

No suspect information was immediately available.

