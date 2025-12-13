KCPD: 3 arrests made during 'enforcement operation' to combat shoplifting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An "enforcement operation" conducted by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Metro Patrol Property Crimes Unit to combat shoplifting resulted in three arrests, the department announced Saturday morning.

Police said suspects attempted to steal approximately $250 in merchandise.

Officers also discovered that two of the three people arrested had multiple outstanding felony warrants.

The operation was part of efforts to reduce retail theft during the holiday shopping season, according to police.

Police said that their efforts to lessen shoplifting will continue throughout the holiday season.

